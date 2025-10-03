Pacific Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Pacific Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centennial Bank AR purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 803.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 288.5% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $142.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $107.38 and a 52 week high of $152.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.17.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
