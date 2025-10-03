Investment Planning Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Investment Planning Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988,044 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,056.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,336,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,255 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $201,358,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,754,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,807 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 443.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,549,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.41.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.5%

UPS opened at $85.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $145.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

