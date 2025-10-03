OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 56 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 359.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 988,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,811,000 after acquiring an additional 773,005 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 373,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,917,000 after purchasing an additional 182,955 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,490,000 after purchasing an additional 141,196 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 827,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,414,000 after purchasing an additional 81,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,514,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,318,000 after purchasing an additional 55,465 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $301.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.95. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $214.77 and a 12-month high of $306.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

