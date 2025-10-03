Cromwell Holdings LLC Purchases 310 Shares of First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 368 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the first quarter worth $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 126.9% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 138.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 591.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $202.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of First Solar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.04.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $232.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.28 and a 200-day moving average of $167.18. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $240.60.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $124,872.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.44, for a total transaction of $462,900.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,326,357.84. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,715 shares of company stock valued at $5,733,305. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

