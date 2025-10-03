Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Shares Bought by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for approximately 1.1% of Vanderbilt University’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $5,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 59.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,984,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,192,471,000 after buying an additional 6,337,312 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 70.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,299,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $652,936,000 after buying an additional 3,842,866 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,928,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.5% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 17,208,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,207,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 44.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,950,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,684 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.32. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $83.65.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 28.05%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

