Hilltop National Bank Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 66,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KIM. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.4% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 14,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.2% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.4% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 46,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KIM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.85.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.8%

KIM opened at $21.34 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $525.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.750 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 120.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 23,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $500,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,031.60. The trade was a 36.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.