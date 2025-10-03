American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. American Water Works accounts for 1.3% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $13,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $156.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $141.13.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $135.54 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.74 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.19.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.64%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

