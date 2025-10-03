Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 308 Shares of Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 122.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $142.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at $64,878,940.89. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $123.42 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.02 and a 12-month high of $161.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.13 and its 200 day moving average is $144.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.08%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

