Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,791,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,213,925,000 after purchasing an additional 424,235 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,333,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2,713.2% in the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 305,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,266,000 after acquiring an additional 294,900 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,317,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,659,000 after purchasing an additional 257,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 444,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,705,000 after purchasing an additional 215,157 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. Argus set a $172.00 price objective on Atmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.50.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $168.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.74. Atmos Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $136.05 and a twelve month high of $171.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.87.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $838.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.97 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.