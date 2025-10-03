iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM Holdings Lessened by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,412 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 1.7% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $32,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 22.4%

BATS MTUM opened at $255.72 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $168.49 and a 52 week high of $240.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.33.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

