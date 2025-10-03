Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,689 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 145.1% during the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $93.20 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $94.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.2527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

