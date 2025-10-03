Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,022 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $10,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,452,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,670,000 after buying an additional 7,468,408 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 17,353,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,484,000 after buying an additional 301,908 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,207,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000,000 after buying an additional 4,071,484 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,831,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,945,000 after buying an additional 2,220,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,119,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,691 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $42.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.38 and a 200 day moving average of $38.48. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.94 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This is a boost from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

