Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $8.83 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WEC. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 29.2% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 33,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $107.00 price target on WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.89.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $111.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.29 and its 200 day moving average is $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $91.94 and a one year high of $114.97.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 17.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 5,960 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total value of $661,440.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 274,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,516,059.62. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Krueger sold 5,930 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $659,060.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,190.84. The trade was a 47.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,132 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.