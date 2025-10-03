Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Atlantic International Trading Up 9.0%

Atlantic International stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.15. Atlantic International has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic International Corp. (NASDAQ:ATLN – Free Report) by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,572 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Atlantic International worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Atlantic International

Atlantic International Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of genetic analysis technologies. Its services include RNA sequencing and DNA sequencing. The company was founded by William C. St. Laurent and Daniel R. Jones in 2013 and is headquartered in Billercia, MA.

