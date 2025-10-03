Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Research

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

IFNNY opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.49, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.33. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $45.13.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Infineon Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

