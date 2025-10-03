Public Storage $PSA Shares Sold by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the quarter. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 2.3% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $309.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.54.

Public Storage Stock Down 0.5%

PSA stock opened at $289.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.53. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $256.60 and a fifty-two week high of $356.16.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 130.86%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

