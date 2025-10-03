Matauro LLC Sells 2,998 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Matauro LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Matauro LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock opened at $105.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

