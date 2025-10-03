Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Has $2.26 Million Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF $FMHI

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 139.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,201 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $47.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $49.51.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

