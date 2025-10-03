Triad Wealth Partners LLC Invests $524,000 in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 10,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the second quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $354.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $236.13 and a 12 month high of $358.67.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.