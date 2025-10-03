Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Arete Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.88.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 3.6%

NYSE:BABA opened at $189.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.85. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The company has a market capitalization of $451.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.18.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

