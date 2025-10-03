Exchange Capital Management Inc. Sells 84 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.46.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $476.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $536.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.96.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

