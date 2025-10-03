Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $971,000 Stake in First Community Corporation $FCCO

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,823 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in First Community were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCCO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 39,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 17,532 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 846.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Roderick M. Todd, Jr. sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $47,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,248. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Community stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $210.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. First Community Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.56.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. First Community had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 15.87%.The firm had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Community Corporation will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.70%.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

