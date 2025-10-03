SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL Shares Acquired by 25 LLC

25 LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of 25 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. 25 LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. KWB Wealth boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 98,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,837,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Permanent Capital Management LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP now owns 359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 56,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,349 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.38. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $28.91.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.