25 LLC Takes $267,000 Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX

25 LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSGX stock opened at $70.04 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $67.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.06.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

