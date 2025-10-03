Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21,775.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 101.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $212.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $218.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $202.96 and a 52-week high of $226.73.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

