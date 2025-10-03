18,256 Shares in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM Bought by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 71,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 15,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

