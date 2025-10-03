Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.75 Million Investment in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 59,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,000. Celsius makes up approximately 5.7% of Sullivan Wood Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 145.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 62.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Price Performance

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $63.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average is $44.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $739.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.13 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 104,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,620. The trade was a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,717,770 shares in the company, valued at $841,594,075. This represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,667 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,162 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CELH. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Celsius from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Celsius from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 price objective on Celsius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Celsius from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Celsius from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

