Red Mountain Financial LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Red Mountain Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,447,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $488,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,179 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth about $41,118,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 129.2% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,163,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,226,000 after buying an additional 1,219,585 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 75.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,402,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,329,000 after buying an additional 1,031,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9,709.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 997,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after buying an additional 987,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KTOS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other news, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 6,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $437,227.20. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 53,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,908.20. This trade represents a 10.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $377,379.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,692 shares in the company, valued at $635,213.68. This represents a 37.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,430 shares of company stock valued at $4,863,182. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $95.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.43. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $96.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.17.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $351.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.