Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF $IUSG

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG stock opened at $165.50 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.91 and a one year high of $166.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.11.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.2487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

