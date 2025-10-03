Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 844 Carvana Co. $CVNA

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 961.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 960.0% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 251.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Carvana from $340.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 93,376 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.16, for a total value of $36,805,084.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,915.84. The trade was a 93.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.36, for a total value of $35,236,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,237,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,768,591,236.56. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,307,066 shares of company stock valued at $827,792,454 in the last 90 days. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Price Performance

NYSE CVNA opened at $394.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $363.74 and its 200-day moving average is $307.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $84.89 billion, a PE ratio of 98.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 3.55. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $148.25 and a 12-month high of $413.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Carvana had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

