Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Takes $423,000 Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 99.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,512,000 after buying an additional 206,096 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in NRG Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NRG opened at $167.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 75.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.57 and a 52-week high of $175.96.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 79.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NRG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,505. This trade represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Further Reading

