Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP is Mendota Financial Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Mendota Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 10.5% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 66,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 171.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

RSP stock opened at $190.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $150.35 and a one year high of $190.95. The company has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.