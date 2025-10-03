Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Buys 708 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.3% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter worth $1,976,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Medtronic by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 175,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 6,523 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 32,372 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 155,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William R. Jellison acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $788,045.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,621.70. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research raised Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.27.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $95.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic PLC has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 78.24%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

