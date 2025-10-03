JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF $JCPB Stock Position Raised by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 345,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up 3.9% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $16,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Next Level Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of JCPB opened at $47.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.76. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.51 and a twelve month high of $48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 0.24.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

