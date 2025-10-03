Matauro LLC Acquires New Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Matauro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 183 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 283,345 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $379,436,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its stake in Netflix by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 8,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,846,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,162.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.88 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,207.90 and its 200 day moving average is $1,157.42.

Insider Activity at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,172.51, for a total transaction of $3,048,526.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,327,734.41. The trade was a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the sale, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $461,736.48. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Seaport Res Ptn cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Loop Capital raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,334.03.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

