Hilltop National Bank Buys Shares of 35,374 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Hilltop National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $83,931,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 65.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of RSP opened at $190.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.02. The stock has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $190.95.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

