Triad Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $46.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average is $46.05. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $46.57.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.