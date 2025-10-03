Matauro LLC Invests $27,000 in Annexon, Inc. $ANNX

Matauro LLC bought a new position in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANNX. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Annexon in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in Annexon by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Annexon by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 21,143 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Annexon by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on ANNX shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Annexon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.
Annexon Stock Performance
ANNX opened at $3.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26. Annexon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $7.85.
Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Annexon
Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Annexon
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- General Dynamics Hits New Highs: Why It Might Keep Climbing
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Nike’s Turnaround: If the Shoe Fits, Buy It!
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- NVIDIA Breaks Out to New Highs: What Comes Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.