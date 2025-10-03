Investment Planning Advisors Inc. Sells 6,643 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Investment Planning Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,643 shares during the period. Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Bank AR increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 158.1% during the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14,066.7% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,931.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSM opened at $46.60 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

