Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX Shares Bought by Investment Planning Advisors Inc.

Investment Planning Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 0.4% of Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.0%

DFAX stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.16 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.