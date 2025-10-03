Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ Stake Trimmed by Investment Planning Advisors Inc.

Investment Planning Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Investment Planning Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northeast Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 296,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 250,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 39,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victrix Investment Advisors grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victrix Investment Advisors now owns 108,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $23.48 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

