ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Raises Holdings in Strategy Inc $MSTR

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its stake in shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,908 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,892 shares during the quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Strategy were worth $9,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Strategy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Strategy in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Strategy by 7,750.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategy by 25.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Strategy from $640.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.54.

Insider Activity

In other Strategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.47, for a total value of $13,047,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,107.22. The trade was a 71.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregg Winiarski bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.65 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,500. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 265,474 shares of company stock valued at $24,056,259 and sold 152,150 shares valued at $62,847,251. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Strategy Stock Performance

Shares of Strategy stock opened at $352.33 on Friday. Strategy Inc has a 12 month low of $157.82 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 3.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.72.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $32.72. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.74) EPS. Strategy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Strategy Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Further Reading

