Ewa LLC Buys Shares of 269 ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Ewa LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the first quarter worth about $360,262,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 101.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,562,000 after purchasing an additional 367,505 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of ASML by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 642,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,215,000 after purchasing an additional 307,214 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,183,000 after purchasing an additional 268,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,079,000 after purchasing an additional 199,740 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Morningstar lowered shares of ASML to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Arete Research upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. New Street Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $923.80.

ASML Stock Up 2.7%

ASML stock opened at $1,030.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $799.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $750.97. The company has a market capitalization of $405.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.87. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,040.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.94 by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 49.47%. ASML’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. ASML has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $1.856 dividend. This represents a $7.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 26.21%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

