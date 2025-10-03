912 Shares in Strategy Inc $MSTR Acquired by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 912 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategy by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 44,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Strategy in the first quarter valued at $17,352,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Strategy by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strategy in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $352.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 3.83. Strategy Inc has a 52-week low of $157.82 and a 52-week high of $543.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $352.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Strategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $32.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $32.72. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The company had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

In other Strategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.47, for a total value of $13,047,775.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,107.22. The trade was a 71.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter L. Briger, Jr. bought 220,000 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $19,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,800,000. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 265,474 shares of company stock worth $24,056,259 and sold 152,150 shares worth $62,847,251. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Strategy from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.54.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

