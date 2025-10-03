Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 5,118.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 48,014 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in DraftKings by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 586,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $1,006,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 37.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 44,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $2,006,715.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,081.90. This trade represents a 25.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ryan R. Moore sold 76,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $3,507,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459.84. This represents a 99.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 658,331 shares of company stock worth $29,285,365. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $54.00 price target on DraftKings in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.89.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $34.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.80. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of -53.68, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

