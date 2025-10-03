6,054 Shares in Encompass Health Corporation $EHC Bought by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 5.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,818,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,326,000 after buying an additional 282,532 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,080,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,756,000 after acquiring an additional 424,691 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,871,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,549,000 after acquiring an additional 93,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,822,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,571,000 after purchasing an additional 211,707 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 11.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,121,000 after purchasing an additional 163,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In related news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 1,020 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $126,061.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,177.14. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Stephens raised shares of Encompass Health from an “overweight” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.86.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $123.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.93. Encompass Health Corporation has a 52-week low of $87.85 and a 52-week high of $127.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Encompass Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.340 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.87%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

