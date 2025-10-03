Mechanics Financial Corp Sells 43 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Mechanics Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.1% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.71.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $641,958.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,225 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,394.75. The trade was a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total value of $10,869,660.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,314 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,223 over the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $289.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $824.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $261.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.17. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

