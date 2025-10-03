Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Shares Purchased by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Valley Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.99 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.04.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

