Verus Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $288,000 Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $97,453,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,109,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,367,427,000 after buying an additional 483,918 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2,288.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 502,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,426,000 after buying an additional 481,235 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,352,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,940,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,286,000 after purchasing an additional 430,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $164.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.32.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $151.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.32. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.13 and a 52 week high of $163.30.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $1,074,964.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,413,371.40. This represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 2,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $296,121.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,154.90. The trade was a 62.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,195 shares of company stock worth $5,348,137 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

