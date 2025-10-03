Synergy Asset Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July $FJUL

Synergy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FJUL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $677,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 92,283.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth $211,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 10.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth $421,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FJUL opened at $54.81 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day moving average is $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.63.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.